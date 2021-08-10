Invst LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.85. 194,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

