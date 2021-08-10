Invst LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG remained flat at $$110.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 392,161 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

