Invst LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

