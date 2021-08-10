Invst LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Invst LLC cut its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.7% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,536. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $147.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

