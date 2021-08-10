IRISnet Price Up 24% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $102.89 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,032,125,778 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,879,525 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

