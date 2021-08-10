Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,972% compared to the typical daily volume of 566 call options.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 183,943 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after buying an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

