Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $13 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.