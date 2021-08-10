iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 532,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,427. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

