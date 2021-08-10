iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 445.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 131,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. 7,192,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

