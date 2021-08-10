iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.75.

