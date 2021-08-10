iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.