iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 178.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.