iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

