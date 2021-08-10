iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

