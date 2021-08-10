iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Invst LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $271.64. 84,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

