Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $98.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.40.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $582,072 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

