ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE ITT opened at $97.13 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

