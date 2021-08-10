Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.85. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 235,711 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVPAF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

