IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Up 3.6%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 1,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

