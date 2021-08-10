IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.71.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

