Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,910 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 149.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 199,870 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth $103,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCDI opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

