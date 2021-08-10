Jane Street Group LLC Invests $40,000 in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

