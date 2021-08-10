Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.