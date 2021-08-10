Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.37. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock worth $172,792 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

