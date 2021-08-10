Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

