Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.74. Janus International Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 12,851 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,161,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,349,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

