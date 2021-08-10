Jarvis Securities plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JIM traded down GBX 27.30 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 337.70 ($4.41). The stock had a trading volume of 107,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.04. The company has a market capitalization of £148.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

