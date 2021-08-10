Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Patricia Carr Sells 157 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Patricia Carr sold 157 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $23,229.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JAZZ stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,476. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 637.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 630.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

