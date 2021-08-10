Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randstad in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

RANJY stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

