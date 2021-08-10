Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

