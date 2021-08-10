Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
