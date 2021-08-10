Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.