Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $346.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.27.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

