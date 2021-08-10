Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

EQNR opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of -87.91, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

