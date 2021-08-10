Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.