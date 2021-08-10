John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
HPI stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
