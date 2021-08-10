John P. Babcock Sells 5,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,786. The stock has a market cap of $626.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

