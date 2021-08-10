John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.30

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.30 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 227.90 ($2.98). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 226.70 ($2.96), with a volume of 680,629 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,739 shares of company stock worth $1,366,108.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

