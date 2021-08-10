Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. The company had a trading volume of 228,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

