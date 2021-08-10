JulSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $776,341.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $776,341.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00160397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00148963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,404.84 or 0.99739109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00828180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,395 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.