Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.90 on September 1st

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.54. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

