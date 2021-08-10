Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,145 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £100.28 ($131.01).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,522 ($85.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a PE ratio of -71.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,404.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.