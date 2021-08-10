Kadena Reaches Market Cap of $58.42 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $58.42 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00157621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00147541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,437.21 or 0.99942232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00812526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,113,710 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.