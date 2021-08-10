Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 387,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

