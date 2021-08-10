KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €79.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.74.

KBC Group stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

