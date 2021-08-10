Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.90.

Shares of KEL opened at C$3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$595.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

