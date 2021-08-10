Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KROS. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.61. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,798. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

