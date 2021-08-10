Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 138 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.