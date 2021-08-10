Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH opened at $267.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.82. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $271.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.