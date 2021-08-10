Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 753 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $340.20 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

