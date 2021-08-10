KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

